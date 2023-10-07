There's A Lot To Like About American Financial Group's (NYSE:AFG) Upcoming US$0.71 Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase American Financial Group's shares before the 12th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.71 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.52 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, American Financial Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of $112.49. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. American Financial Group paid out a comfortable 25% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see American Financial Group's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. American Financial Group has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy American Financial Group for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, American Financial Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while American Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for American Financial Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

