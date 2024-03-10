There's A Lot To Like About APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:APM) Upcoming RM00.11 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that APM Automotive Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's shares before the 14th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.14 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, APM Automotive Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 7.6% on the current share price of RM02.89. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad paid out more than half (58%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 13% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at APM Automotive Holdings Berhad, with earnings per share up 9.5% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests APM Automotive Holdings Berhad has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.7% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. APM Automotive Holdings Berhad is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is APM Automotive Holdings Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been modest and APM Automotive Holdings Berhad paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall, it's hard to get excited about APM Automotive Holdings Berhad from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for APM Automotive Holdings Berhad and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

