There's A Lot To Like About Arch Resources' (NYSE:ARCH) Upcoming US$1.65 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Arch Resources' shares before the 28th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.65 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$9.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Arch Resources stock has a trailing yield of around 5.4% on the current share price of US$169.24. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Arch Resources has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Arch Resources paying out a modest 42% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Arch Resources, with earnings per share up 9.7% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Arch Resources has delivered 31% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Arch Resources for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Arch Resources is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Arch Resources is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Arch Resources is facing. We've identified 4 warning signs with Arch Resources (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

