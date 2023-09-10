There's A Lot To Like About Banc of California's (NYSE:BANC) Upcoming US$0.10 Dividend

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Banc of California investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Banc of California has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $12.43. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Banc of California paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Banc of California's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Banc of California's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Has Banc of California got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Banc of California that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Banc of California more closely.

In light of that, while Banc of California has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Banc of California has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

