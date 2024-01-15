There's A Lot To Like About Bank of New York Mellon's (NYSE:BK) Upcoming US$0.42 Dividend

It looks like The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Bank of New York Mellon's shares before the 19th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.42 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bank of New York Mellon has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of $54.85. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Bank of New York Mellon can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Bank of New York Mellon paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Bank of New York Mellon's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Bank of New York Mellon has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Bank of New York Mellon worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Bank of New York Mellon reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Bank of New York Mellon ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

