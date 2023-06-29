There's A Lot To Like About BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien's (FRA:BBI) Upcoming €0.63 Dividend

It looks like BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien AG (FRA:BBI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien's shares before the 4th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 6th of July.

The upcoming dividend for BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien is €0.63 per share. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien paying out a modest 40% of its earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien, with earnings per share up 7.0% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

This is BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

To Sum It Up

Is BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien worth buying for its dividend? BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that BBI Bürgerliches Brauhaus Immobilien is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

