There's A Lot To Like About Big River Industries' (ASX:BRI) Upcoming AU$0.085 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Big River Industries' shares before the 1st of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.085 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.17 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Big River Industries has a trailing yield of approximately 7.2% on its current stock price of A$2.37. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Big River Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Big River Industries is paying out an acceptable 64% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Big River Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Big River Industries has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last six years, Big River Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 30% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Big River Industries got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Big River Industries's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Big River Industries looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Big River Industries looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Big River Industries you should know about.

