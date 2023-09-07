There's A Lot To Like About Bonia Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BONIA) Upcoming RM0.06 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Bonia Corporation Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.06 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.08 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bonia Corporation Berhad has a trailing yield of 6.5% on the current stock price of MYR1.86. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Bonia Corporation Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 29% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bonia Corporation Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (79%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Bonia Corporation Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 28% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Bonia Corporation Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 9.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Bonia Corporation Berhad for the upcoming dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Bonia Corporation Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bonia Corporation Berhad you should know about.

