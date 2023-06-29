There's A Lot To Like About Burckhardt Compression Holding's (VTX:BCHN) Upcoming CHF12.00 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Burckhardt Compression Holding AG (VTX:BCHN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Burckhardt Compression Holding investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF12.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CHF12.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Burckhardt Compression Holding has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of CHF519. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Burckhardt Compression Holding paid out more than half (58%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Burckhardt Compression Holding generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Burckhardt Compression Holding's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Burckhardt Compression Holding has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Burckhardt Compression Holding has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.9% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Is Burckhardt Compression Holding worth buying for its dividend? Burckhardt Compression Holding's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Burckhardt Compression Holding looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Burckhardt Compression Holding for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Burckhardt Compression Holding you should be aware of.

