There's A Lot To Like About CeoTronics' (FRA:CEK) Upcoming €0.15 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy CeoTronics AG (FRA:CEK) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase CeoTronics' shares before the 6th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.15 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that CeoTronics has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of €4.01. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether CeoTronics's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether CeoTronics has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately CeoTronics's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that CeoTronics's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see CeoTronics's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 46% per annum for the past five years. CeoTronics is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past six years, CeoTronics has increased its dividend at approximately 20% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is CeoTronics worth buying for its dividend? CeoTronics has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past six years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about CeoTronics, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while CeoTronics has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - CeoTronics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

