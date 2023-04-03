There's A Lot To Like About Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's (KLSE:CEPAT) Upcoming RM0.04 Dividend

Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's shares before the 7th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.04 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of RM0.02 to shareholders. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Cepatwawasan Group Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Cepatwawasan Group Berhad paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cepatwawasan Group Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 25% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cepatwawasan Group Berhad, with earnings per share up 5.5% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cepatwawasan Group Berhad has seen its dividend decline 2.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is Cepatwawasan Group Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Cepatwawasan Group Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Cepatwawasan Group Berhad is halfway there. Cepatwawasan Group Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Cepatwawasan Group Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Cepatwawasan Group Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

