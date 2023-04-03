U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.25
    -12.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,467.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,213.25
    -88.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.50
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.91
    +4.24 (+5.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.70
    -9.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2297
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0280
    +0.2310 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,741.56
    -673.77 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    606.07
    -8.14 (-1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,182.93
    +141.45 (+0.50%)
     

There's A Lot To Like About Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's (KLSE:CEPAT) Upcoming RM0.04 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Cepatwawasan Group Berhad (KLSE:CEPAT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's shares before the 7th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.04 per share, which looks like a nice increase on last year, when the company distributed a total of RM0.02 to shareholders. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Cepatwawasan Group Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Cepatwawasan Group Berhad

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Cepatwawasan Group Berhad paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cepatwawasan Group Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 25% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Cepatwawasan Group Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Cepatwawasan Group Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cepatwawasan Group Berhad, with earnings per share up 5.5% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cepatwawasan Group Berhad has seen its dividend decline 2.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is Cepatwawasan Group Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Cepatwawasan Group Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Cepatwawasan Group Berhad is halfway there. Cepatwawasan Group Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Cepatwawasan Group Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Cepatwawasan Group Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

  • Cineworld looks to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy - filing

    The fundraising will consist of a first lien senior secured debt credit facility of $1.46 billion and issuance of new common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $800 million, according the filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of Texas. Cineworld filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in September to try to restructure its debt after being hit by the pandemic and a lack of blockbuster movies.

  • Cineworld to Raise $2.26 Billion as Part of Restructuring Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Indebted theater chain Cineworld Group Plc aims to raise $2.26 billion as part of its plan to shave debt and exit bankruptcy. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Record After Slashing Prices on EVsThe capital raise will comprise of a first lie

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced a surprise round of output cuts, a potentially ominous sign for global inflation just days after a slowdown in U.S. price data had boosted market optimism. The change comes before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023. The latest reductions could lift oil prices by $10 per barrel, the head of investment firm Pickering Energy Partners said on Sunday.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • Tesla reports record Q1 deliveries as price cuts boost demand

    Tesla on Sunday reported first quarter delivery and production numbers that topped estimates, indicating price cuts it initiated across the globe are boosting demand.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Bitcoin Liquidity is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Cut Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealSt. Petersburg Explosion Kills Pro-War Blogger TatarskyDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTesla Deliveries Rise to Record After Slashing Prices on EVsInvestors have been paying more on trades because of

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • What if the Fed hadn't made a 'mistake'? A hypothetical to consider.

    Hypotheticals are hard, but what if we considered an alternative world where the Fed had done what critics say should've happened?

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil jumps $5/bbl as surprise OPEC+ output cuts jolt markets

    Oil prices jumped about $5 a barrel on Monday's open, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in an effort to support market stability. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies including Russia, shook markets by announcing production cuts of about 1.16 million barrels per day on Sunday. The group known as OPEC+ had been expected to maintain its earlier decision to cut output by 2 million bpd until December at its monthly meeting on Monday.

  • Tesla Deliveries Hit Record In Q1 But Miss Views Again; TSLA Stock Up 68% In 2023

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock is up 68% in 2023, breaking out into a buy zone Friday.

  • Media giants slash costs, point to 'peak' losses in streaming

    The stock market wiped a whopping $500 billion-plus in market capitalization from the world's biggest media, cable, and entertainment giants in 2022.

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.