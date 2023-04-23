There's A Lot To Like About Citigroup's (NYSE:C) Upcoming US$0.51 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Citigroup investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.04 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Citigroup stock has a trailing yield of around 4.2% on the current share price of $49.03. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Citigroup has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Citigroup

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Citigroup paying out a modest 28% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Citigroup's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 24% per annum for the past five years.

Story continues

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Citigroup has increased its dividend at approximately 48% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has Citigroup got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Citigroup that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Citigroup ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Citigroup is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Citigroup that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here