There's A Lot To Like About Corebridge Financial's (NYSE:CRBG) Upcoming US$0.23 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Corebridge Financial's shares before the 14th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.92 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Corebridge Financial has a trailing yield of 5.1% on the current share price of $18.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for Corebridge Financial

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Corebridge Financial paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Corebridge Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 270% a year for the past five years.

Given that Corebridge Financial has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Corebridge Financial for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Corebridge Financial more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Corebridge Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Corebridge Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

