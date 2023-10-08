There's A Lot To Like About Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) Upcoming US$0.10 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 2 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Delta Air Lines' shares on or after the 11th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Delta Air Lines stock has a trailing yield of around 1.1% on the current share price of $37. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Delta Air Lines has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 2.1% of its income after tax.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Delta Air Lines's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Delta Air Lines is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Delta Air Lines has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.2% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Delta Air Lines worth buying for its dividend? Delta Air Lines has seen its earnings per share stagnate in recent years, although the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which could bode well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Delta Air Lines more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Delta Air Lines for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Delta Air Lines you should be aware of.

