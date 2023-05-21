There's A Lot To Like About Diploma's (LON:DPLM) Upcoming UK£0.17 Dividend

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Diploma's shares on or after the 25th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 9th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.54 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Diploma has a trailing yield of approximately 1.8% on its current stock price of £30.72. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Diploma is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 52% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Diploma's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Diploma's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Diploma has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Diploma has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Diploma worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Diploma's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 57% and 52% respectively. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Diploma from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Diploma and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

