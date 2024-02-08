There's A Lot To Like About Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming US$0.95 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Exxon Mobil's shares on or after the 13th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.95 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.80 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Exxon Mobil has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of US$102.22. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Exxon Mobil's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Exxon Mobil has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Exxon Mobil

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Exxon Mobil paying out a modest 41% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 45% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Exxon Mobil's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Exxon Mobil has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.2% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Has Exxon Mobil got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Exxon Mobil is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Exxon Mobil looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Exxon Mobil has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Exxon Mobil that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.