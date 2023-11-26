There's A Lot To Like About First Merchants' (NASDAQ:FRME) Upcoming US$0.34 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase First Merchants' shares on or after the 30th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.34 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.36 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Merchants stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of $31.04. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether First Merchants can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately First Merchants's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see First Merchants's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. First Merchants has delivered 27% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is First Merchants an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like First Merchants that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First Merchants more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks First Merchants is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Merchants you should know about.

