There's A Lot To Like About General Dynamics' (NYSE:GD) Upcoming US$1.32 Dividend

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase General Dynamics' shares on or after the 6th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 11th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.28 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, General Dynamics has a trailing yield of approximately 2.5% on its current stock price of $215.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see General Dynamics paying out a modest 41% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 47% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at General Dynamics, with earnings per share up 4.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, General Dynamics has lifted its dividend by approximately 10.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is General Dynamics worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and General Dynamics is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and General Dynamics is halfway there. General Dynamics looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in General Dynamics for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for General Dynamics that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

