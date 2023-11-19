There's A Lot To Like About GeoPark's (NYSE:GPRK) Upcoming US$0.13 Dividend

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase GeoPark's shares before the 24th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.54 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that GeoPark has a trailing yield of 5.8% on the current share price of $9.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. GeoPark is paying out just 22% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether GeoPark generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 25% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see GeoPark's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 28% per annum for the past five years. GeoPark is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, GeoPark has lifted its dividend by approximately 34% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is GeoPark worth buying for its dividend? GeoPark has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past four years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - GeoPark has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

