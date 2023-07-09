There's A Lot To Like About Heavitree Brewery's (LON:HVTA) Upcoming UK£0.02 Dividend

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVTA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Heavitree Brewery's shares on or after the 13th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.02 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.04 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Heavitree Brewery has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of £1.45. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Heavitree Brewery's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Heavitree Brewery can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Heavitree Brewery

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Heavitree Brewery has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 14% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Heavitree Brewery generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Heavitree Brewery's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Heavitree Brewery paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Heavitree Brewery earnings per share are up 6.8% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Heavitree Brewery has seen its dividend decline 5.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Heavitree Brewery is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Heavitree Brewery worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Heavitree Brewery is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Heavitree Brewery is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Heavitree Brewery looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Heavitree Brewery (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here