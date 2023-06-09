There's A Lot To Like About Hess' (NYSE:HES) Upcoming US$0.44 Dividend

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Hess' shares before the 14th of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.44 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.75 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Hess has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $137.02. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hess's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Hess has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hess paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hess generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Hess has grown its earnings rapidly, up 57% a year for the past five years. Hess is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Hess has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Hess for the upcoming dividend? We love that Hess is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Hess is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Hess and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

