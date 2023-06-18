There's A Lot To Like About New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NHFATT) Upcoming RM0.10 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NHFATT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 22nd of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.13 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 4.5% on the current share price of MYR2.9. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 13% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.7% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Is New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with New Hoong Fatt Holdings Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here