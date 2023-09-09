There's A Lot To Like About Italtile's (JSE:ITE) Upcoming R0.21 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Italtile Limited (JSE:ITE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Italtile investors that purchase the stock on or after the 13th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is R0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R0.53 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Italtile has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of ZAR11.92. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Italtile's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Italtile paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Italtile generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 46% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Italtile's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Italtile, with earnings per share up 6.9% on average over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Italtile has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Italtile got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Italtile is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Italtile is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Italtile for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Italtile and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

