There's A Lot To Like About KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) Upcoming US$0.20 Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase KeyCorp's shares before the 26th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.82 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that KeyCorp has a trailing yield of 8.0% on the current share price of $10.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether KeyCorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether KeyCorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see KeyCorp paying out a modest 45% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at KeyCorp, with earnings per share up 9.2% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. KeyCorp has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has KeyCorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, KeyCorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks KeyCorp is facing. For example - KeyCorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

