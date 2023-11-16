There's A Lot To Like About Manulife Financial's (TSE:MFC) Upcoming CA$0.36 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Manulife Financial Corporation (TSE:MFC) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Manulife Financial's shares before the 21st of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.36 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$1.46 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Manulife Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 5.6% on the current share price of CA$25.97. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Manulife Financial paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Manulife Financial's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 49% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Manulife Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Manulife Financial? Companies like Manulife Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Manulife Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Manulife Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Manulife Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

