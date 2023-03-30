There's A Lot To Like About Marsh & McLennan Companies' (NYSE:MMC) Upcoming US$0.59 Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Marsh & McLennan Companies' shares before the 4th of April in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.59 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.36 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $164.48. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Marsh & McLennan Companies's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Marsh & McLennan Companies has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.9% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Marsh & McLennan Companies for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Marsh & McLennan Companies looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Marsh & McLennan Companies has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Marsh & McLennan Companies you should be aware of.

