There's A Lot To Like About Merkur PrivatBank KgaA's (ETR:MBK) Upcoming €0.45 Dividend

It looks like Merkur PrivatBank KgaA (ETR:MBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Merkur PrivatBank KgaA investors that purchase the stock on or after the 20th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.45 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.45 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Merkur PrivatBank KgaA stock has a trailing yield of around 2.9% on the current share price of €15.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Merkur PrivatBank KgaA has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Merkur PrivatBank KgaA's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Merkur PrivatBank KgaA's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Merkur PrivatBank KgaA's dividend payments per share have declined at 2.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Merkur PrivatBank KgaA is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Merkur PrivatBank KgaA? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Merkur PrivatBank KgaA looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Merkur PrivatBank KgaA (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

