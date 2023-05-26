There's A Lot To Like About MVB Financial's (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upcoming US$0.17 Dividend

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase MVB Financial's shares before the 31st of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.68 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that MVB Financial has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $17.72. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. MVB Financial paid out more than half (54%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see MVB Financial's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, MVB Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 26% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy MVB Financial for the upcoming dividend? MVB Financial has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. Overall, MVB Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks MVB Financial is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MVB Financial you should be aware of.

