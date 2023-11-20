There's A Lot To Like About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's (NYSE:NGVC) Upcoming US$1.10 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's shares on or after the 24th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of December.

The upcoming dividend for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is US$1.10 per share, increased from last year's total dividends per share of US$0.40. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 34% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has delivered an average of 9.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past four years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage for the upcoming dividend? Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage you should know about.

