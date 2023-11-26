There's A Lot To Like About Nicolet Bankshares' (NYSE:NIC) Upcoming US$0.25 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Nicolet Bankshares' shares before the 30th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

The upcoming dividend for Nicolet Bankshares is US$0.25 per share. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Nicolet Bankshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Nicolet Bankshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Nicolet Bankshares earnings per share are up 2.5% per annum over the last five years.

This is Nicolet Bankshares's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

The Bottom Line

Has Nicolet Bankshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Nicolet Bankshares more closely.

So while Nicolet Bankshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Nicolet Bankshares and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

