There's A Lot To Like About Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upcoming US$0.13 Dividend

It looks like Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s shares on or after the 9th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.52 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current share price of $9.8. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) has delivered an average of 8.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) more closely.

So while Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

