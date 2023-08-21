There's A Lot To Like About Parker-Hannifin's (NYSE:PH) Upcoming US$1.48 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Parker-Hannifin's shares on or after the 25th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.48 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$5.92 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Parker-Hannifin has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current share price of $397.76. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Parker-Hannifin's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Parker-Hannifin has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Parker-Hannifin paying out a modest 34% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Parker-Hannifin generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Parker-Hannifin's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Parker-Hannifin's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Parker-Hannifin has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has Parker-Hannifin got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Parker-Hannifin has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Parker-Hannifin, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Parker-Hannifin has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Parker-Hannifin that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

