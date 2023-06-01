There's A Lot To Like About Penns Woods Bancorp's (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upcoming US$0.32 Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Penns Woods Bancorp's shares before the 5th of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 20th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.28 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Penns Woods Bancorp has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current share price of $24.03. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Penns Woods Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Penns Woods Bancorp paying out a modest 48% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Penns Woods Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Penns Woods Bancorp's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Has Penns Woods Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Penns Woods Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Penns Woods Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

Curious about whether Penns Woods Bancorp has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

