There's A Lot To Like About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upcoming US$0.19 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's shares before the 1st of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.19 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.91 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a trailing yield of approximately 3.4% on its current stock price of $27. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina paid out a comfortable 25% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see how much of its profit Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Story continues

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has delivered 29% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina more closely.

In light of that, while Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.