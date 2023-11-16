There's A Lot To Like About PHX Minerals' (NYSE:PHX) Upcoming US$0.03 Dividend

It looks like PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, PHX Minerals investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.09 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that PHX Minerals has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $3.47. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. PHX Minerals is paying out just 11% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. PHX Minerals's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.3% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PHX Minerals? It's great that PHX Minerals is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while PHX Minerals has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for PHX Minerals that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

