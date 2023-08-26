There's A Lot To Like About Stingray Group's (TSE:RAY.A) Upcoming CA$0.075 Dividend

Stingray Group Inc. (TSE:RAY.A) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Stingray Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.075 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.30 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Stingray Group has a trailing yield of approximately 5.8% on its current stock price of CA$5.13. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Stingray Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Stingray Group paid out 60% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 26% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Stingray Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Stingray Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 64% a year for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Stingray Group has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Stingray Group for the upcoming dividend? Stingray Group's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Stingray Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Stingray Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Stingray Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

