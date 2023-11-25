There's A Lot To Like About Suncor Energy's (TSE:SU) Upcoming CA$0.55 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Suncor Energy's shares before the 30th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.55 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$2.18 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Suncor Energy has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current share price of CA$44.65. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Suncor Energy's payout ratio is modest, at just 33% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Suncor Energy generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 44% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Suncor Energy's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Suncor Energy's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Suncor Energy has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Has Suncor Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Suncor Energy is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Suncor Energy looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Suncor Energy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Suncor Energy (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

