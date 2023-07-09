There's A Lot To Like About Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SURIA) Upcoming RM0.025 Dividend

Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's shares on or after the 13th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.025 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.04 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Suria Capital Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 3.3% on the current share price of MYR1.23. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Suria Capital Holdings Berhad paid out just 25% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Suria Capital Holdings Berhad, with earnings per share up 2.7% on average over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Suria Capital Holdings Berhad has seen its dividend decline 2.7% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Is Suria Capital Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Suria Capital Holdings Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Suria Capital Holdings Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Suria Capital Holdings Berhad that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

