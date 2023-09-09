There's A Lot To Like About Western Union's (NYSE:WU) Upcoming US$0.23 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Western Union's shares before the 14th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.94 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Western Union has a trailing yield of 7.4% on the current stock price of $12.78. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Western Union's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Western Union can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Western Union's payout ratio is modest, at just 47% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Western Union's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Western Union has increased its dividend at approximately 8.9% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Western Union for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Western Union appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Western Union is facing. Be aware that Western Union is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are concerning...

