There's A Lot To Like About WSFS Financial's (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upcoming US$0.15 Dividend

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, WSFS Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, WSFS Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of US$43.15. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether WSFS Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. WSFS Financial paid out just 14% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about WSFS Financial's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, WSFS Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid WSFS Financial? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although WSFS Financial reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. WSFS Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in WSFS Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for WSFS Financial you should be aware of.

