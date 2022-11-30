U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,045.05
    +87.42 (+2.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,321.27
    +468.74 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,346.24
    +362.46 (+3.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.70
    +29.15 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.69
    +2.49 (+3.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.60
    +17.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.90 (+4.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0420
    +0.0085 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.0450 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0114 (+0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8440
    -0.7900 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,051.67
    +588.46 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.89
    +4.19 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.05
    +61.05 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     
1

'There's no contingency plan' if rail labor legislation fails: Port of LA Executive Director

Adriana Belmonte
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

The clock is ticking as railroad unions, management, and Washington lawmakers race to reach a deal before a Dec. 9 deadline that would mean a nationwide strike.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill to temporarily avert a strike, along with a separate measure to guarantee seven days of paid sick leave to railroad employees. Both measures now head to the Senate, where Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have vowed to reach an agreement "sooner" than the Dec. 9 deadline.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), an ardent supporter of labor unions, promised to delay the vote to avert a strike itself unless the separate measure also gets an up or down vote. On Wednesday, Sanders and 11 Democratic senators released a statement praising the dual House votes and urging passage of both in their chamber, saying: "Congress can and must make this agreement better."

A rail strike of such a magnitude could cost the U.S. economy more than $2 billion a day, though according to Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, that’s “probably a soft estimate.”

“There’s no contingency plan that can make up for that,” Seroka said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). Seroka also stressed: “The focus is on trying to get this deal done. The impact of rail across the nation is so great. 28% of all the cargo moving goes on those trains.”

A GE AC4400CW diesel-electric locomotive in Union Pacific livery, is seen in Los Angeles ahead of a possible strike if there is no deal with the rail worker unions. (REUTERS/Bing Guan)
A GE AC4400CW diesel-electric locomotive in Union Pacific livery, is seen in Los Angeles ahead of a possible strike if there is no deal with the rail worker unions. (REUTERS/Bing Guan)

Roughly one-third of U.S. exports move by rail, according to the American Association of Railroads. In California, two-thirds of all cargo that leaves the state from two main ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach goes by rail, meaning that a rail strike would be an “unbelievably significant” disruption, Seroka said.

According to the Port of Los Angeles, the average train consists of 30 double-stack cars, the equivalent of approximately 400 truck trips.

'It's going to be a fight'

The primary bill passed by the House would force a settlement between management and workers that had been rejected back in September by four of the 12 labor unions. The agreement features a 24% compounded wage increase from 2020 through 2024 along with five annual $1,000 lump-sum payments.

While the temporary reprieve is welcome news for most of the country, Seroka emphasized he understands the intentions behind rail workers wanting to strike as labor unions push for paid sick leave, higher staffing levels, more flexible scheduling, and overall better quality of life.

“We cannot dismiss the importance of these items to labor, who’ve been working so hard throughout the pandemic,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer address the media after a meeting about avoiding a railroad worker strike on November 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer address the media after a meeting about avoiding a railroad worker strike on November 29, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Although the deadline to reach a deal is Dec. 9, Seroka isn’t optimistic that a deal will actually be complete before the end of the year.

“Collective bargaining is hard, and in our case, this is a coast-wide agreement stretching from the state of Washington down to San Diego with 29 ports that also have their own unique local contracts,” he said. “Getting those in line along with the broader policies and framework takes a lot of time and effort … It’s going to be a fight. It really is.”

Ben Werschkul contributed to this post.

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering politics and health care policy for Yahoo Finance. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells and reach her at adriana@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Who are 12 U.S. Senate Republicans who voted to protect same-sex marriage?

    Twelve Republican U.S. senators joined Democrats this week in voting to codify same-sex marriage in the United States, a bill advocates said was necessary to ensure the Supreme Court does not overturn its earlier decision protecting it. Collins is one of the most moderate Senate Republicans. "When people first saw me get involved, they were scratching their heads," Tillis, another key Republican negotiator, told Politico on Tuesday, adding that his support was due to his "libertarian side."

  • Some Rail Workers, Seeking Sick Days, Say Biden Betrayed Them

    As the legislative representative for his local union, Gabe Christenson, a longtime freight railroad conductor, worked hard to help elect Joe Biden president in 2020. “I have shirts of me campaigning — blue-collar Biden shirts,” he said. “I knocked on doors for him for weeks and weeks.” But since Monday, when President Joe Biden urged Congress to impose a labor agreement that his union had voted down, Christenson has been besieged by texts from furious co-workers whom he had encouraged to suppor

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.

  • House Approves Imposing Railroad Labor Deal, Paid Sick-Leave Measure

    Both measures now head to the Senate. The imposition of the deal would end a long-running labor dispute between Union Pacific, CSX and other freight railroads and more than 115,000 workers.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Roku, and Shopify Stocks All Rallied on Wednesday

    While the data has checked many of the boxes that suggest the U.S. is in the midst of a recession, other metrics contradict that conclusion, leaving investors uncertain about where we stand. A key economic indicator released on Wednesday provided a bit of clarity, suggesting things are actually better than some had feared. With that as a backdrop, semiconductor specialist Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) climbed 1.8%, streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped 2.7%, and e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rallied 3.3% as of 1:11 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

  • Tesla Will Dominate U.S. EV Sales Through 2030. The Future No. 2 Player Might Surprise You.

    Tesla has the lion’s share of the market for battery electric cars in the U.S. it is going to be the electric-vehicle leader through the end of the decade. Tesla has left itself vulnerable in one way though, and General Motors plans to exploit that weakness. Auto industry data provider S&P Global Mobility reported Tuesday that about 525,000 battery electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. over the first nine months of 2022.

  • Jiang Zemin's Death Overshadows Jack Ma's Tokyo Residency

    The day's initial focus was on the Alibaba entrepreneur's extended stay in Japan before word broke that China's former president has died at 96.

  • Powell Signals Downshift Likely Next Month, More Hikes to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Chair Jerome Powell signaled the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest-rate increases next month, while stressing borrowing costs will need to keep rising and remain restrictive for some time to beat inflation.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance

  • Social Security is getting a 8.7% boost next year but an impending recession could spell disaster for future benefits — here's what that means for your retirement

    The Senior Citizen’s League says there ‘may be no COLA payable in 2024.'

  • Powell signals 0.50% rate hike in December, citing need to 'moderate' pace

    Fed Chair Jerome Powell set the table for a slowdown in the Fed's recent pace of rate hikes during a highly-anticipated speech on Wednesday.

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Sets Sail for the U.S. Market

    VinFast is shipping 999 of its electric vehicles to California as the Vietnamese company looks for a place in the U.S. market

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security: What's the Difference?

    The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng, Nio, Li, BYD Soar Above Key Level As Covid Overhang Starts To Lift

    China EV sales are seen rising in the final months of 2022. Covid lockdowns and supply issues have weighed on Nio and rivals.

  • Fed's Powell says December rate-hike slowdown possible, inflation war far from over

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. central bank could scale back the pace of its interest rate hikes "as soon as December," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, while warning that the fight against inflation was far from over and key questions remain unanswered, including how high rates will ultimately need to rise and for how long. But, in remarks emphasizing the work left to be done in controlling inflation, Powell said that issue was "far less significant than the questions of how much further we will need to raise rates to control inflation, and the length of time it will be necessary to hold policy at a restrictive level." While the Fed chief did not indicate his estimated "terminal rate," Powell said it is likely to be "somewhat higher" than the 4.6% indicated by policymakers in their September projections.

  • Volvo US CEO: Learning to 'live with' supply chain issues as demand remains strong

    One of the hottest automotive brands for some time now in the premium and luxury space is Volvo. The Swedish automaker had a strong October with sales up nearly 9% year over year, with its Recharge EV model sales up 20% compared to a year ago. But despite the good performance, the effects of the lingering supply chain crisis that plagues the industry still remains.

  • Russia's Medvedev warns NATO over supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems

    Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal moderniser as president from 2008 to 2012, has increasingly emerged as one of the most hawkish proponents of Russia's war in Ukraine, posting scathing denunciations of the West on his social media channels. "If, as (NATO Secretary-General Jens) Stoltenberg hinted, NATO were to supply the Ukrainian fanatics with Patriot systems along with NATO personnel, they would immediately become a legitimate target of our armed forces," Medvedev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

  • Jiang Zemin, who guided China’s economic rise, dies

    Jiang Zemin, who led China out of isolation after the army crushed the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, died Wednesday. Jiang, who was president for a decade until 2003 and led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002, died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai, state media reported. A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 turmoil, Jiang initially was seen as a transitional leader.

  • ‘I live in Texas’: Herschel Walker speech adds to Georgia Senate run problems

    Republican candidate’s reference to his out-of-state home opens him to same attacks that dogged Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania

  • Lordstown Motors starts shipping first Endurance trucks to customers

    Lordstown Motors also said that Endurance has been named one of three truck finalists in the North American Truck of the Year competition for 2023.

  • U.S. job openings fall in October; labor market still tight

    U.S. job openings decreased in October, but remained significantly high, pointing to continued labor market resilience despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool demand by aggressively raising interest rates. The tight labor market keeps the Fed on course to continue tightening monetary policy, heightening the risks of a recession next year. Most economists, however, believe any downturn will likely be short and mild because of the unprecedented jobs market strength.