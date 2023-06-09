There's No Escaping Destini Berhad's (KLSE:DESTINI) Muted Revenues

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x Destini Berhad (KLSE:DESTINI) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Aerospace & Defense companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 4.7x and even P/S above 12x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does Destini Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Destini Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. Those who are bullish on Destini Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Destini Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 58% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 27% drop in revenue in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 24% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Destini Berhad's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Bottom Line On Destini Berhad's P/S

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Destini Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

