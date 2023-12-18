There's No Escaping Mencast Holdings Ltd.'s (Catalist:5NF) Muted Revenues

When close to half the companies operating in the Energy Services industry in Singapore have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.8x, you may consider Mencast Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:5NF) as an attractive investment with its 0.3x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Mencast Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Revenue has risen firmly for Mencast Holdings recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S. Those who are bullish on Mencast Holdings will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Mencast Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 10% last year. Revenue has also lifted 6.9% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 17% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Mencast Holdings' P/S sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the wider industry.

The Bottom Line On Mencast Holdings' P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

In line with expectations, Mencast Holdings maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider industry forecast. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price experience a reversal of fortunes anytime soon.

