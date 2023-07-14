There's No Escaping Opendoor Technologies Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OPEN) Muted Revenues Despite A 64% Share Price Rise

Despite an already strong run, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 64% in the last thirty days. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 5.7% in the last twelve months.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Opendoor Technologies' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the Real Estate industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2x and even P/S above 14x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does Opendoor Technologies' Recent Performance Look Like?

There hasn't been much to differentiate Opendoor Technologies' and the industry's revenue growth lately. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this modest revenue performance may begin to slide. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Opendoor Technologies?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Opendoor Technologies would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 8.9%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 179% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 3.9% each year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 10% each year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Opendoor Technologies' P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What Does Opendoor Technologies' P/S Mean For Investors?

Despite Opendoor Technologies' share price climbing recently, its P/S still lags most other companies. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

With revenue forecasts that are inferior to the rest of the industry, it's no surprise that Opendoor Technologies' P/S is on the lower end of the spectrum. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

