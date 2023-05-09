There's No Escaping Orchard Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ:ORTX) Muted Revenues

Orchard Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ:ORTX) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.7x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Biotechs industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 11.4x and even P/S above 54x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Orchard Therapeutics Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Orchard Therapeutics has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this strong revenue performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the industry for P/S ratios like Orchard Therapeutics' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company's revenues underwent some rampant growth over the last 12 months. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has also set the world alight, thanks to the last 12 months of incredible growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 63% per year over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 109% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this in consideration, its clear as to why Orchard Therapeutics' P/S is falling short industry peers. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Orchard Therapeutics' P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Orchard Therapeutics' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

