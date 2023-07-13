There's No Escaping Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PESONA) Muted Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Construction industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.8x, Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PESONA) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.3x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

For instance, Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/S is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader industry in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 28%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 43% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 35% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this in mind, we understand why Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

It's no surprise that Pesona Metro Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

