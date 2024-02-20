Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,002.75
    -17.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,576.00
    -121.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,676.00
    -68.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.10
    -19.90 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.80
    +0.61 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.40
    +17.30 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.30 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2810
    -0.0140 (-0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    15.21
    +0.50 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2654
    +0.0059 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8290
    -0.2710 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,070.41
    -50.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,726.18
    -2.32 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,363.61
    -106.77 (-0.28%)
     

If there's no homeowner association, who enforces the neighborhood's CC&Rs?

Christopher A. Combs
·1 min read

Question: In our East Valley subdivision, we have never had a homeowner association. The result is that our covenants, conditions and restrictions requiring homeowner association approval of sports courts have never been enforced, especially in relation to the recent construction of three pickleball courts. One pickleball court is next to our primary bedroom. Who is responsible for enforcing our covenants, conditions and restrictions?

Answer: If there is no homeowner association to enforce the covenants, conditions and restrictions, each of the individual homeowners has the right to enforce them. Because of the time and expense, however, rarely do individual homeowners enforce covenants, conditions and restrictions. If your covenants, conditions and restrictions have never been enforced, the enforcement may have been waived.

Contact real estate attorney Christopher A. Combs at azrep@combslawgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: If there's no HOA, who enforces neighborhood's CC&Rs?

Advertisement