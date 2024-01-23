There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Domain Holdings Australia's (ASX:DHG) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Domain Holdings Australia, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = AU$62m ÷ (AU$1.5b - AU$53m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Domain Holdings Australia has an ROCE of 4.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 8.0%.

ASX:DHG Return on Capital Employed January 23rd 2024

In the above chart we have measured Domain Holdings Australia's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Domain Holdings Australia.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Domain Holdings Australia Tell Us?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 35% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Domain Holdings Australia has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 48% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

