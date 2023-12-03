There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For LHT Holdings' (SGX:BEI) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at LHT Holdings (SGX:BEI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for LHT Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = S$4.4m ÷ (S$70m - S$3.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, LHT Holdings has an ROCE of 6.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.2%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of LHT Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is LHT Holdings' ROCE Trending?

LHT Holdings has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 6.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, LHT Holdings is utilizing 27% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

Overall, LHT Holdings gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 54% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

