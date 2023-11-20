There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Kim Heng's (Catalist:5G2) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Kim Heng (Catalist:5G2) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kim Heng, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = S$8.8m ÷ (S$149m - S$56m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Kim Heng has an ROCE of 9.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Energy Services industry average of 6.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Kim Heng

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kim Heng's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Kim Heng, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Kim Heng's ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Kim Heng has broken into profitability. The company now earns 9.5% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

Story continues

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 38% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Kim Heng has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 2.7% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 4 warning signs facing Kim Heng that you might find interesting.

While Kim Heng may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.